Wake Up With BWW 1/25: Outer Critics Circle Awards Announce Dates and Details, and More!

Today's Top Stories

Stephanie Hsu, Brian Tyree Henry, Michelle Yeoh & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Brian Tyree Henry, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!. (more...)

James Monroe Iglehart to Star in Broadway-Aimed A WONDERFUL WORLD in New Orleans & Chicago

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong will premiere in New Orleans and Chicago this fall, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart starring as Armstrong. See additional details, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Actor and Director Everett Quinton Dies at 71

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and director Everett Quinton has died at age 71. Quinton was the founder and artistic director of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company, and appeared in several productions there.. (more...)

Outer Critics Circle Awards Announces Dates and New Genderless Acting Categories

The dates have been announced for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season, as well as the reconstruction of the acting categories. . (more...)

Could AI-Written Musicals Ever Come To Broadway?

Imagine a Broadway where computer-generated musicals, powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, take center stage. No more waiting for years for a new hit musical to be written and produced, no more limitations on special effects, and no more casting restrictions.. (more...)

Neil Patrick Harris Returns as 'Barney Stinson' in HOW I MET YOUR FATHER

Neil Patrick Harris is returning as his How I Met Your Mother character 'Barney Stinson' in season two of How I Met Your Father. Harris will seemingly play a pivotal role in the spinoff's second season. Series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger revealed that Harris will be around for more episodes.. (more...)

VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks His PICTURES FROM HOME Wig on COLBERT

Nathan Lane appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss returning to Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane told the hilarious story of when he and his co-star Danny Burstein tried on their wigs in the play for the first time. Watch the video of the interview now!. (more...)

