Outer Critics Circle Awards Announces Dates and New Genderless Acting Categories

This year, the acting categories will also be expanded to separately include off-Broadway productions.

Jan. 24, 2023  

The dates have been announced for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season, as well as the reconstruction of the acting categories.

The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show in the 2022-2023 season will be Sunday, April 23. The OCC Awards Nominations announcement will take place on Tuesday, April 25, winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 16, and the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 25 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for The Performing Arts.

The Outer Critics Circle board of directors has voted to remove gender specifications from acting categories as well as expand acting categories to separately include off-Broadway productions. In the previous configuration, actors in Broadway and off-Broadway productions had been nominated together in the same category.

Beginning with the 2023 ceremony, the Outer Critics Circle will present acting awards in the following categories:

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Outstanding Solo Performance (pre-existing category)

"As the theater community continues to rebuild following the pandemic, the Outer Critics Circle must evolve, too. These changes will help us recognize the many talented actors both on and off-Broadway so we can reach the full potential of our mission, which is to celebrate the artistic excellence of New York's theater scene with integrity and inclusivity," Outer Critics Circle President David Gordon stated on behalf of the OCC board of directors.

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad. Led by its current president David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating) and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating).



