VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks His PICTURES FROM HOME Wig on COLBERT

Nathan Lane appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss returning to Broadway in Pictures From Home.

During the interview, Lane discussed what audiences can expect from the play and how it made him decide to return to Broadway.

"At my age, it's really about the play, the material that it touches you, it moves you, it makes you laugh, that it makes you want to put yourself through eight shows a week because it's a real discipline and challenge," Lane shared.

Lane also told the hilarious story of when he and his co-star Danny Burstein tried on their wigs in the play for the first time. Watch the interview below!

Pictures From Home is now in previews at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023. Lane and Burstein are joined by Zoë Wanamaker.

Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna), and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Tickets for Pictures From Home are now available at picturesfromhomebroadway.com, by phone at 833-CRI-TIXS (833-274-8497), or in person at the Studio 54 on Broadway.

Watch the new interview here:



