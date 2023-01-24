Actor and Director Everett Quinton Dies at 71

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and director Everett Quinton has died at age 71. Quinton was the founder and artistic director of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company, and appeared in several productions there.

Some of his more recent acting appearances included The Witch of Edmonton at Red Bull Theater, Devil Boys from Beyond at New World Stages, The Merry Wives of Windsor at the Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C., and The McCarter Theatre's A Christmas Carol.

Everett was also a member of Cleveland State University's Summer Stages where he appeared as Madam Rosepettle in O Dad, Poor Dad, Mama's Hung You in the Closet and I'm Feeling So Sad. Everett previously appeared at Red Bul Theater in Women Beward Women (2008 Callaway Award, Best Actor).

Everett was a member of The Ridiculous Theatrical Company and served as its Artistic Director from 1987-1997. He has appeared in Charles Ludlam's Medea, The Secret Lives of the Sexists, Salammbo, Galas, The Artificial Jungle and the original production of The Mystery of Irma Vep (Obie and Drama Desk Award). He was also seen in Georg Osterman's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Brother Truckers (Bessie Award); Richard and Michael Simon's Murder at Minsing Manor (Drama League Award); as well as in his own plays: Carmen, Linda, Movieland, A Tale of Two Cities (Obie Award), and Call Me Sarah Bernhardt.

Everett has directed revivals of Charles Ludlam's Big Hotel, Camille, Der Ring Gott Farblonjet and How to Write a Play. He also directed Brother Truckers (in New York, London and as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Carmen, Sebastian Stewart's Under the Kerosene Moon, as well as The Beaux Stratagem at the Yale Rep and Treasure Island at the Omaha Theatre for Young People.

Film and TV credits include Natural Born Killers, Big Business, Deadly Illusion, Forever Lulu, Miami Vice and Law & Order.