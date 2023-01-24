James Monroe Iglehart to Star in Broadway-Aimed A WONDERFUL WORLD in New Orleans & Chicago

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong will premiere in New Orleans and Chicago this fall, prior to Broadway, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) starring as Armstrong.



A Wonderful World is the singular story of jazz legend, Grammy Award® winner and American icon Louis Armstrong, as told by the women in his life. Armstrong's innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpet player and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom.



Mirroring Armstrong's own musical path from New Orleans to Chicago, A Wonderful World will premiere first at the Saenger Theatre (1111 Canal Street) in New Orleans, LA from October 1-8, 2023 before moving to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, IL (151 W Randolph St) where it will play from October 11-29, 2023.



Conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's The King and I, Taboo), and novelist Andrew Delaplaine, A Wonderful World has an original book by author Aurin Squire ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong. Wife and husband team, Annastasia Victory (Caroline, or Change, Once on This Island) and Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical, Motown), provide original music, arrangements, orchestrations and music direction. Renshaw directs the production, with choreography by Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy). Christina Sajous serves as Associate Director and Aurelia Michael as Associate Choreographer.

A Wonderful World is produced by Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Andrew Delaplaine, and Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae).



Iglehart won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his comedic turn as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme. His television and film credits include the Netflix series "Maniac," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and Disney's Disenchanted. Iglehart has lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon and Apple TV. Iglehart has written stories for Marvel Comic Books and lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, and Apple TV.



Casting is by Duncan Stewart CSA, Stewart/Whitley, Consulting Producer is Irene Gandy with General Management by Martian Entertainment. Additional casting and design team will be announced soon.



Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann; Managing Director Nicholas Richberg) produced the World Premiere production of A Wonderful World on December 11, 2021 at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, FL.



For tickets and more information for both New Orleans and Chicago engagements, please visit www.louisarmstrongmusical.com.

(Louis Armstrong) won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his comedic turn as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme. His television and film credits include the Netflix series "Maniac," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Disney's Disenchanted. Iglehart has lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon, Apple TV. Iglehart has written stories for Marvel Comic Books and lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, and Apple TV.

(Book) is a playwright, reporter, and television writer from South Florida. Squire is a co-executive producer on the tv dramas "The Good Fight" and "Evil." He has been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series, a BlackReel Award, and a WGA Award for his work on "This is Us." In theatre, Squire's plays have been produced in London, Toronto, and around the United States. He has been awarded the Helen Merrill Award for Emerging Playwrights, Seattle Public Theatre's Emerald Prize for new plays, and National Black Theatre's "I Am Soul" playwriting fellowship. Squire was also a writer on Miami New Drama's 7 Deadly Sins, which won a Drama League Award for Outstanding Interactive Theatre. He is a New Dramatists resident playwright, member of the Dramatists Guild of America, and the Writers Guild of America. He graduated from The Juilliard School and Northwestern University.

(Original Music, Arranger, Orchestrations & Music Director), an award winning pianist, music director, composer, arranger and orchestrator - endorsed Yamaha - is currently the Associate Conductor for the Tony winning, Grammy nominated Broadway hit MJ the Musical. He is also the Music Director for "Amateur Night at the Apollo" at Harlem's Apollo Theater. Michael is on the composing team for a new musical Lucky Numbers, the story of the Nicholas Brothers. Select Broadway credits include Motown: The Musical (associate conductor); The Color Purple (keys/organ), Nice Work If You Can Get It (piano/accordion), Memphis (keys/organ. Select tour/regional credits include: Jesus Christ Superstar (starring Ted Neeley); Jesus Christ Superstar Gospel (conductor/music director - Suzi Bass Award winner for 'Best Musical Director'); Dreamgirls (Dallas Theater Center - MD/conductor). Michael was a part of the music team for NBC's award winning production of "The Wiz Live!" Michael arranged and recorded "Un Peu Plus Haut, Un Peu Plus Loin" ("A Little Higher, A Little Further") for the 2010 Winter Olympics (Vancouver). He was commissioned to arrange and orchestrate "The Closer I Get To You/Where Is The Love," premiered by the Houston Pops Orchestra. Michael's arrangements and orchestrations have been performed by The Boston Pops, Philly Pops, San Diego Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony, and many others. Michael has arranged, performed, and/or recorded with artists like Lisa Fischer, Rickey Minor, Michael Bublé, India Arie, Billy Porter, Ledisi, Michael J. Fox, Jennifer Holiday, Leslie Odom, Jr., Hinton Battle, Jazmin Sullivan, Christian McBride, Joshua Henry, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mario Cantone, Johnny Gill, and many more. Michael is a member of AFM:Local 802; SAG/AFTRA. www.michaelmitchellmusic.com

(Original Music, Arranger, Orchestrations & Music Director) is an internationally-acclaimed pianist, composer, arranger, conductor, orchestrator and recording artist. Her TV and Film credits include "Live from Lincoln Center: Stars in Concert" feat. Cynthia Erivo (Arranger/Orchestrator/Conductor/MD/Pianist); "3 Mo' Divas" on PBS (Music Director/Conductor/Pianist, NAACP Image Award Nominee); Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic at The Joyce Theater (Composer/Pianist, Bessie Award Nominee); "Late Night With Seth Meyers" with Caroline, or Change (Conductor/Pianist). Broadway credits include Caroline, or Change (Associate Conductor/Piano/Organ); Once on This Island (Conductor/Piano); MJ the Musical (Conductor/keys); Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (keys1); The Color Purple (keys/organ); Mean Girls (lead piano); Violet (piano/organ); Nice Work If You Can Get It (lead piano); Billy Elliot the Musical (lead piano); An American In Paris (lead piano); Jersey Boys (keys2). Regional credits include The Life at NY City Center directed by Billy Porter (keys2); Love In Hate Nation (Vocal Arranger/Conductor/MD/Pianist); Take Me to the World w/ Tituss Burgess at Carnegie Hall (piano); Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope at NY City Center (MD/Arranger); Bubbly Black Girl at NY City Center (MD/Conductor/Pianist); Little Dancer at Kennedy Center (AMD/Piano/Accordion); Marie - Dancing Still at 5th Avenue Theater (AMD/lead piano); The Wiz at La Jolla Playhouse (MD/conductor/lead piano). Accolades include a Grammy nomination for Caroline, or Change Broadway Revival Cast Album; 2020 Broadway World Winner "Music Director Of The Decade" for A Wonderful World (Miami); The Canales Project "Hear Her Song" Initiative in dedication of Hillary Clinton (Commissioned Composer); "I'm Still Here" NY Public Library Commission (Composer/Arranger/Orchestrator/ Producer). Select collaborations include Leslie Odom, Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Renée Fleming, Tituss Burgess, Deborah Cox, Joshua Bell, Savion Glover, Joe Iconis, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Brooke Shields. Music available on all platforms.www.AnnastasiaVictory.com

(Co-Conceiver/Director). Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw has directed theater and operas all over the world from the Sydney Opera House to the Royal Opera House Covent Garden. He has directed plays and musicals in London's West End and on Broadway, most notably the Tony Award-winning revival of The King and I. Additional productions include Taboo with Boy George, We Will Rock You, Zorro, and Carmen La Cubana.

Andrew Delaplaine

(Co-Conceiver) is a novelist with some 30 books to his credit in a variety of genres. He's also written several screenplays, winning the Milan International Film Festival award for best original screenplay for Meeting Spencer.

(Choreographer). Director/Choreographer: RENT, Boston Conservatory at Berklee and The Temptations Tribute. Choreographer: A Raisin in the Sun (Public Theater, NYC) Kinky Boots (Broadway at Music Circus), X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X (Detroit Opera, Opera Omaha), RENT (Signature Theater), Broadway Bares: TWERK form Home. A Wonderful World, World Premiere (Miami New Drama), In the Heights (Dallas Theatre Center and Broadway at Music Circus), Hairspray (DTC-Winspear Opera), and Dreamgirls, Irma P. Hall Black Theater Award for Best Choreography (DTC). TV/Film: Eileen (Universal Pictures) Sundance Film Festival 2023, A Thousand and One (Universal Pictures), "Encore!" (Disney), "It's Quiet Uptown" (BTC Inc.). Associate Choreography: TV/Film: "Harlem" (Amazon Prime Video), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" (NBC, 2018 EMMY for Outstanding Live Variety Special), Fire Shut Up in my Bones (Met Opera), Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare in the Park/PBS Great Performances), Once on This Island (2018 TONY Award for Best Musical Revival, National Tour 2018), Choir Boy, MTC Premiere-Broadway (2019 TONY Nominee), Cabin in the Sky (Encores!, New York City Center). Victoria's Secret online commercial. He has taught Master Classes and set choreography for dance studios and schools around the world. Currently on faculty for Immersive Artist Experience. Zena Rommett Floor-Barre® Technique, Certified Mentor/Instructor. B.A. in Dance, San Jose State University.