Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and more have been nominated for 2023 Oscars.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host.

Stephanie Hsu was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Brendan Fraser was nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Whale.

Paul Mescal was nominated for Best Actor for his performance Aftersun.

Andrea Riseborough was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in To Leslie.

Michelle Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Hong Chau was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Whale.

Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Brian Tyree Henry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Causeway.

Stephen Spielberg was nominated for Best Director for The Fablemans.

Diane Warren was nomainted for Best Original Song "Applause" from Tell It Like A Woman.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

The Whale was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Oscar Nominations 2023

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway")

Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Hong Chau ("The Whale")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Animated Feature Film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" (Apple TV+)

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Best Animated Short Film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" (Apple TV+)

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Best Costume Design

"Babylon" (Paramount Pictures)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" (Focus Features)

Best Live Action Short

"An Irish Goodbye" (Floodlight Pictures)

"Ivalu" (M&M Productions)

"Le Pupille" (Disney+)

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase" (Cynefilms)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"The Whale" (A24)

Best Original Score

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Best Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

"Living" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Original Screenplay

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

"Triangle of Sadness" (Neon) "An Irish Goodbye" (Floodlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" (Netflix)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Empire of Light" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

Best Documentary Feature Film

"All That Breathes" (HBO Documentary Films)

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)

"Fire of Love" (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny" (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Best Documentary Short Film

"The Elephant Whisperers" (Netflix)

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?" (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

"The Martha Mitchell Effect" (Netflix)

"Stranger at the Gate"

Best Film Editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount)

Best International Feature Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best Original Song

"Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Production Design

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"Babylon" (Paramount Pictures)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros)

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

Best Visual Effects

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

Paul Mescal ("Aftersun")

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett ("Tár")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie")

Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Director

Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

Todd Field ("Tár")

Ruben Östlund ("Triangle of Sadness")

Best Picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

"Triangle of Sadness" (Neon)

"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)



