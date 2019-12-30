Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Remembering Jerry Herman, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

This weekend we wished a congratulations to Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder, who announced their engagement! Best wishes to the happy couple!

On Friday, we were deeply saddened to report the passing of Jerry Herman, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist. Take a look back on Herman's career with flashback photos from our archives below.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder Announce Engagement

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld would like to congratulate Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder on their recent engagement!. (more...)

2) Which 2010s Shows Need a Revival in 2020s?

by Chloe Rabinowitz

With the roaring twenties fast approaching, it's time to reflect on all the shows that made an impact on us over the last decade, and on what we would like to see on stage in the decade to come. The 2010s gave us some groundbreaking new shows - Hamilton, Hadestown, Waitress - incredible revivals - Oklahoma, The Color Purple, Pippin - and breakout stars - Ben Platt, Alex Brightman, Cynthia Erivo, just to name a few. So many shows that graced the stage in the 2010s made lasting impact on audiences. Let's take a look at what shows we'd like to see a revival of in the 2020s!. (more...)

3) Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2019!

Our album critics have gone through all of the amazing recordings released this year and painstakingly chosen their favorites. From Broadway to West End, big screen to small, we've got a full list to keep you listening to the best of the best!. (more...)

4) BWW TV: A Year in Review- Relive the Plays of 2019!

by BroadwayWorld TV

From Shakespeare to Shepard, Tennessee Williams to Arthur Miller, Broadway was brought to life this year with not only revivals of today's classics, but with new plays that will surely be tomorrow's classics. A whopping 20 plays opened in 2019. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2019 wrap up below!. (more...)

5) Photo Flashback: Remembering Jerry Herman

by Walter McBride

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report that legendary Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. Today, we're remembering Herman with a look back at some photos from our archives. Check them out below!. (more...)

What we're watching: Michael Mott and Nathan Wright Discuss The Song 'Her Embrace' From New Musical IN THE LIGHT With Jeremy Jordan

It was recently announced that composer Michael Mott and book writer Nathan Wright plan to create a full-length concept recording for their new musical, In The Light, A Faustian Tale, inspired by the classic Faust legend.

The show's 11 o'clock number, Her Embrace, was recorded by Jeremy Jordan. Now, the show's writers are bringing you behind the song in an all new video.

Social Butterfly: Star of ALADDIN in the UK Proposes to Co-Star On Stage

Something truly magical happened on stage after a performance of Aladdin at De Montfort Hall in the UK.

Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title role in the production, got down on one knee in front of the surprised audience and proposed to his Princess Jasmine, Natasha Lamb.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





