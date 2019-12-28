VIDEO: Michael Mott and Nathan Wright Discuss The Song 'Her Embrace' From New Musical IN THE LIGHT With Jeremy Jordan

It was recently announced that composer Michael Mott and book writer Nathan Wright plan to create a full-length concept recording for their new musical, In The Light, A Faustian Tale, inspired by the classic Faust legend.

The show's 11 o'clock number, Her Embrace, was recorded by Jeremy Jordan. Now, the show's writers are bringing you behind the song in an all new video. Check it out below!

A reading of the new musical was held on April 5, starring Jeremy Jordan, Teal Wicks and Bobby Conte Thornton.

With music and lyrics by Michael Mott, and a book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri, the musical is inspired by the Faust legends. In it, we are taken on a journey from the bloody courts of the Medieval Inquisition to the magical center of the universe. With its sweeping contemporary score and original story, we explore the dangers of ambition and the redeeming powers of love.

In The Light, a Faustian tale has music direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross and arrangements by Michael Mott, Joshua Zecher-Ross and Jeff Theiss.

Click here to contribute to the team's Indiegogo fundraiser for the album!





