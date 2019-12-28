VIDEO: Star of ALADDIN in the UK Proposes to Co-Star On Stage

Something truly magical happened on stage after a performance of Aladdin at De Montfort Hall in the UK.

Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title role in the production, got down on one knee in front of the surprised audience and proposed to his Princess Jasmine, Natasha Lamb.

"The last four years you've changed my life," Pomeroy said. "Tash, I love you with all my heart. You're my best friend and if you'll let me... I want to share my life with you."

Watch the emotional video below!

According to Fox News, the couple met backstage while performing at Butlins in the U.K., and have toured the world performing together ever since.

The pantomime Aladdin plays through January 5, 2020. For tickets and more information, visit http://www.demontforthall.co.uk/events/events.php/2019/2094/aladdin.





