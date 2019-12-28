VIDEO: Star of ALADDIN in the UK Proposes to Co-Star On Stage
Something truly magical happened on stage after a performance of Aladdin at De Montfort Hall in the UK.
Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title role in the production, got down on one knee in front of the surprised audience and proposed to his Princess Jasmine, Natasha Lamb.
"The last four years you've changed my life," Pomeroy said. "Tash, I love you with all my heart. You're my best friend and if you'll let me... I want to share my life with you."
Watch the emotional video below!
So, something special happened at the end of tonight's performance of #Aladdin.....@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/PsL9TbABF7- De Montfort Hall (@demontforthall) December 27, 2019
According to Fox News, the couple met backstage while performing at Butlins in the U.K., and have toured the world performing together ever since.
The pantomime Aladdin plays through January 5, 2020. For tickets and more information, visit http://www.demontforthall.co.uk/events/events.php/2019/2094/aladdin.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mean Girls is ready to do this thing on tour! The Mean Girls tour just opened in Buffalo, New York and reviews are coming in! See what critics had to ... (read more)
10 Broadway Stars Who Ruled the Decade
Much has changed on Broadway over the past ten years, including the incredible roster of talent that fills Playbill after Playbill. We have mourned th... (read more)
BREAKING: Legendary Composer and Lyricist Jerry Herman Has Passed Away at 88
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. He died in Miami on December... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE's Allee Willis Dies at 72
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that THE COLOR PURPLE's co-writer, Allee Willis, died on December 24, 2019 at 72.BroadwayWorld is sad to report that TH... (read more)
Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2019
How do we love thee, 2019? Let us count the ways! Eleven musicals opened on Broadway in 2019, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from ... (read more)
Final Weekend To Vote For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
This is the final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! Don't miss your chance to vot... (read more)