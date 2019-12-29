Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder Announce Engagement

BroadwayWorld would like to congratulate Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder on their recent engagement!

The couple took to Instagram to announce that, after 8 years, they are engaged.

"After just about 8 years it was probably time one of us bent the knee," Schroeder wrote. "Jerry beat me to it. I've planned on spending the rest of our lives together for a while now, but having a ring and making it official means the world to me."

Check out the post, featuring engagement photos, below!

Jerry Mitchell is a Broadway director and choreographer with dozens of Broadway credits, including Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, Catch Me If You Can, Hairspray, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, La Cage aux Folles (2004 revival), and many more. His most recent musical was Pretty Woman. He has won two Tony Awards for Outstanding Choreography, for Kinky Boots in 2013 and La Cage aux Folles in 2005.

Ricky Schroeder is an actor who has appeared in off-Broadway productions such as Naked Boys Singing! and Icons. He appeared on the National Tour of Kinky Boots, as well as the NBC Live televised production, Hairspray Live! in 2016.





