BWW TV: A Year in Review- Relive the Plays of 2019!

From Shakespeare to Shepard, Tennessee Williams to Arthur Miller, Broadway was brought to life this year with not only revivals of today's classics, but with new plays that will surely be tomorrow's classics. A whopping 20 plays opened in 2019. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2019 wrap up below!

The plays of 2019 included: Choir Boy, True West, What the Constitution Means to Me, King Lear, Burn This, Hillary and Clinton, Gary, All My Sons, Ink, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Sea Wall/A Life, Betrayal, The Height of the Storm, The Great Society, Slave Play, Linda Vista, The Rose Tattoo, The Sound Inside, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW, The Inheritance, and A Christmas Carol.





Related Articles