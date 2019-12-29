Photo Flashback: Remembering Jerry Herman

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report that legendary Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. He died in Miami on December 26, due to pulmonary complications. He was 88 years old.

Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.

Today, we're remembering Herman with a look back at some photos from our archives. Check them out below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for âa???oeLA CAGE aux FOLLESâa??a?? at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Jerry Herman, Carol Channing and Sammy Cahn attend the Songwriters Hall Of Fame held on March 28, 1982 at the Hilton Hotel in New York City.



Angela Lansbury and Jerry Herman attend the Tony Awards on June 1, 1983 in New York City.



Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury and Jerry Herman attend the "La Cage Aux Folles" Broadway Opening Party - August 21, 1983 in New York City.



Harvey Fierstein , Angela Lansbury , Jerry Herman attend the Tony Awards, New York, NY. June 1983



Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for âa???oeLA CAGE aux FOLLESâa??a?? at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Theatre Marquee for Carol Channing starring in a revival of the Jerry Herman Musical 'HELLO, DOLLY!' at the Lunt Fontaine Theatre in New York City on September 1, 1995



Theatre Marquee unveiling for the forthcoming Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's 'Hello, Dolly!' starring Bette Midler at the Shubert Theatre on January 5, 2017 in New York City.



Jerry Herman ( Composer ) with his god daughter Attending the Opening Night performance for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Jerry Herman being interviewed by Honey Clover for the PBS show Under The Pink Carpet. Attending the Opening Night performance for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Kelsey Grammer, Douglas Hodges & Jerry Herman during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Jerry Herman attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Backstage with Douglas Hodges, Jerry Herman, Kelsey Grammer & the ensemble cast during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Jerry Herman, Ellen Burstyn, Sally Struthers and the Maguire Sisters attending a Charity Benefit performance at THE MET in Lincoln Center, New York City. December 1985



Adolph Green, Betty Comden, Al Pacino, Jerry Herman,Burgess Meredith, Susan Strassberg, Angela Lansbury, Lillian Gish, Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Princess Grace Kelly and Ellen Burstynat the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held at the Uris Theater,now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City. on March 28, 1982



Coleen Dewhurst, Angela Lansbury, Jerry Herman and Carol Channing during 43rd Annual Tony Awards on 6/4/1989 at Lunt-Fontanne Theater & New York Hilton in New York City.



Rosie O'Donnell and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance forâa??a?? LA CAGE aux FOLLES âa???oeat the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Liz Smith with Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for âa???oeLA CAGE aux FOLLESâa??a?? at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Leslie Uggams and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for âa???oeLA CAGE aux FOLLESâa??a?? at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Jerry Herman in the Press Room at the 63rd Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2009.



Jerry Herman attends the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors Ceremomy on December 5, 2010 at the kennedy Center in Washington, D.C..



Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for âa???oeLA CAGE aux FOLLESâa??a?? at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004