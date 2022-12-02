Wake Up With BWW 12/2: Aaron Tveit to Return to MOULIN ROUGE!, THE WIZ to Return to Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

KPOP Cast Members Speak Out Against Remarks Made in New York Times Review

by Stephi Wild

Members of the cast of KPOP the Musical are speaking out about remarks made by New York Times critic Jesse Green in his review of the musical.. (more...)

THE WIZ Will Return to Broadway in 2023 Following National Tour

by Stephi Wild

An all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, will embark on a national tour before returning to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023/24 season.. (more...)

Aaron Tveit to Return to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; David Harris & André Ward to Join the Cast

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit will return to the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Christian for a 12-week limited engagement beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)

Nathan Tysen, Jason Howland, Kait Kerrigan & Marc Bruni Join THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Creative Team

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The creative team adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald's landmark novel The Great Gatsby into a Broadway-bound stage musical has been announced. It will feature music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen & Jason Howland, and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, helmed by award-winning director Marc Bruni.. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch Denee Benton Sing 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS

by BroadwayWorld TV

Denee Benton has returned to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, is reprising her role in the Broadway run of the production through December 24. Check out an exclusive video of Denee performing 'On the Steps of the Palace'.. (more...)

VIDEO: Viral MATILDA THE MUSICAL Dance Gets Missy Elliot Remix

by Michael Major

Last week, a first look at 'Revolting Children' from the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical was released. Since then, the clip has gone viral on social media and has been remixed to 'Lose Control' by Missy Elliot in a new video posted to Twitter. The viral video clip even prompted a response from Missy Elliot herself.. (more...)

Jeff Whitty Reveals His AVENUE Q Movie Ideas

by Michael Major

Avenue Q book writer Jeff Whitty has shared a detailed outline of what a film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical would be like. His new ideas include updated takes on Kate Monster, Lucy, and Trekkie Monster, plus who he thinks should play some of the characters. Plus, Whitty also leaves the door open for a Broadway revival and series.. (more...)

Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement on New Production Contract

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Production Contract that governs Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country.. (more...)

Voting Now Open For 2022 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards

by BWW Awards

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.. (more...)

