Wake Up With BWW 12/2: Aaron Tveit to Return to MOULIN ROUGE!, THE WIZ to Return to Broadway, and More!

Plus, watch Denee Benton perform 'On the Steps of the Palace' from Into The Woods!

Dec. 02, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include: The Wiz returning to Broadway, Aaron Tveit returning to Moulin Rouge!, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

KPOP Cast Members Speak Out Against Remarks Made in New York Times Review
by Stephi Wild

Members of the cast of KPOP the Musical are speaking out about remarks made by New York Times critic Jesse Green in his review of the musical.. (more...)

THE WIZ Will Return to Broadway in 2023 Following National Tour
by Stephi Wild

An all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, will embark on a national tour before returning to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023/24 season.. (more...)

Aaron Tveit to Return to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; David Harris & André Ward to Join the Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit will return to the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Christian for a 12-week limited engagement beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)

Nathan Tysen, Jason Howland, Kait Kerrigan & Marc Bruni Join THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Creative Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The creative team adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald's landmark novel The Great Gatsby into a Broadway-bound stage musical has been announced. It will feature music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen & Jason Howland, and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, helmed by award-winning director Marc Bruni.. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch Denee Benton Sing 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS
by BroadwayWorld TV

Denee Benton has returned to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, is reprising her role in the Broadway run of the production through December 24. Check out an exclusive video of Denee performing 'On the Steps of the Palace'.. (more...)

VIDEO: Viral MATILDA THE MUSICAL Dance Gets Missy Elliot Remix
by Michael Major

Last week, a first look at 'Revolting Children' from the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical was released. Since then, the clip has gone viral on social media and has been remixed to 'Lose Control' by Missy Elliot in a new video posted to Twitter. The viral video clip even prompted a response from Missy Elliot herself.. (more...)

Jeff Whitty Reveals His AVENUE Q Movie Ideas
by Michael Major

Avenue Q book writer Jeff Whitty has shared a detailed outline of what a film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical would be like. His new ideas include updated takes on Kate Monster, Lucy, and Trekkie Monster, plus who he thinks should play some of the characters. Plus, Whitty also leaves the door open for a Broadway revival and series.. (more...)

Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement on New Production Contract
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Production Contract that governs Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country.. (more...)

Voting Now Open For 2022 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards
by BWW Awards

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023
December 2, 2022

After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks’ theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub in April 2023.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Passes Away at 34
December 2, 2022

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee, who most recently starred Off-Broadway in Heather Christian's Oratorio For Living Things, has passed away at age 34 from colon cancer. 
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Faces New Legal Troubles
December 2, 2022

In 2019 the producers of the Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird sought to prevent small theaters around the country from staging an earlier dramatization of the novel. Now, the publisher of the earlier adaptation of the novel is seeking the stop the Broadway version of To Kill a Mockingbird from being staged at a variety of venues.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Recording Available on CD Today
December 2, 2022

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical,  produced by Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, is available today on CD.
Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2023
December 2, 2022

Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears, will open on Broadway this summer at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), the musical begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
