Jeffrey Whitty Reveals His AVENUE Q Movie Ideas
Whitty also left the door open for a Broadway revival and television series.
Avenue Q book writer Jeff Whitty has shared a detailed outline of what a film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical would be like.
In a new blog post on his website, Whitty discussed the musical's success nearly 20 years after it initially opened Off-Broadway. Now, he is sharing his thoughts on what an updated movie musical should look like.
Although the musical reflects a Sesame Street-style educational children's television show, Whitty believes that the film should be a "fully-developed, perfectly-structured feature film," similar to The Muppet Movie.
Whitty's idea for the film also features updated takes on each character, including maknig Kate Monster more "assertive" in the film, turning Lucy The Slut into the "equivalent of a Kardashian," and focusing more on Trekkie Monster "as an incel (minus the resentful misogyny)."
"We can play with the cultural conversation on 'wokeness,'" Whitty wrote. "In the stage show, Kate's activist side is revealed by degrees. She can lead more with it in the film. She's not 'holier than thou' so much as sensibly outraged."
Whitty also asserted that the character of Gary Coleman should be cut out of the story out of respect to his death and replaced with a new character, "that is funnier and less prone to declining relevance." Whitty also stated that the new character can be later placed into the stage version.
However, some aspects of the show will remain the same for the film, such as Princeton's "Purpose" character arc, the love story between Rod and Nicky, and having Ann Harada and Jordan Gelber return as Christmas Eve and Brian, respectively.
While Whitty seeks to cast unknown actors in the other lead roles, he mentions that he would like Ian McKellen to play Mrs. Thistletwat and have multiple celebrity cameos throughout the film.
Whitty's blog post features extensive plans to what the film could potentially look like, complete with drafts of scenes from the script. Read the complete blog post here.
At the end of the post, Whitty also leaves the door open to further adaptations of the musical, included a television series and a "smartly revised, up-to-the-minute Broadway revival."
Avenue Q is the story of Princeton, a bright-eyed college grad who comes to New York City with big dreams and a tiny bank account. He soon discovers that the only neighborhood in his price range is Avenue Q; still, the neighbors seem nice.
There's Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fianceé Christmas Eve; Nicky the good-hearted slacker and his roommate Rod -- a Republican investment banker who seems to have some sort of secret; an Internet addict called Trekkie Monster; and a very cute kindergarten teaching assistant named Kate. Together, Princeton and his newfound friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.
The musical opened on Broadway in 2003, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical. It ran through 2009 and later opened Off-Broadway where it ran for several more years. The musical has also played the West End, a national tour, and a sit-down production in Las Vegas.
Photo by Peter James Zielinski
From This Author - Michael Major
November 30, 2022
The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien onguitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes. Front woman Elita’s airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener.
RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING to Premiere on HBO Max in December
November 30, 2022
Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS. Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim). Watch the new video trailer now!
Joy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End Credits
November 30, 2022
The song notably serves as the end credits theme for the documentary LOUDMOUTH about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton. The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 9 and premieres on Amazon and Apple TV January 13, 2023. It was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT® winner John Legend.
INTERCATS Comedy Series in Development at Disney
November 30, 2022
'Intercats,' an animated sitcom set in a cat workplace, is in development at Disney Branded Television with multiple Emmy Award-winning Baobab Studios and screenwriter Pamela Ribon (recipient of the Cristal Award at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and writer of two of Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Moana').
Lea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week
November 30, 2022
Lea Michele will perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michele recently opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of 'Don't Rain On My Parade.' She also performed 'People' on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and 'Don't Rain On My Parade' on Good Morning America.