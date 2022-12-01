Nathan Tysen, Jason Howland, Kait Kerrigan & Marc Bruni Join THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Creative Team

The acclaimed, award-winning Korean producer Chunsoo Shin has announced the creative team adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald's landmark novel The Great Gatsby into a Broadway-bound stage musical. Formed and led by Chunsoo Shin, one of the most influential musical producers in Korea's theatre industry, the team of dynamic theater talent features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) & Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - Grammy Award winner), and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), helmed by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer. A private industry reading will take place this December, and a regional bow is being planned for the 2023-2024 season.

Fitzgerald's timeless, seminal novel The Great Gatsby continues to entice legions of fans worldwide with its elegant, fiery, and soul-stirring tale. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions and longings boil, and then erupt - spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them. A novel destined to sing, this world premiere musical adaptation will roar into the 21st century through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, Broadway plays, and multiple films - including the acclaimed 2013 Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

BIOGRAPHIES:

CHUNSOO SHIN

(Producer) Acclaimed Korean theatre producer, Chunsoo Shin is the founder and president of OD Company, the global theatre producing company in South Korea. A game changer in the Korean musical market, and the most influential musical producer in Korea's theater industry, Chunsoo Shin is the first musical producer to be awarded the Korean Pop Culture and Arts Prime Minister Award, South Korea's most prestigious prize for popular culture and arts awarded by the government. Additionally, Chunsoo Shin is the first Korean producer to become a lead producer on Broadway. His major international credits include -- Broadway: Doctor Zhivago, Holler If Ya Hear Me; Korea: Sweeney Todd, Man of La Mancha, Jekyll & Hyde, Dream Girls, Titanic, The Story of My Life, and more; In Development: The Great Gatsby; The Lights in Firenze, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (La Jolla), and more. With his extensive producing experience, Chunsoo Shin is the founder and current president of Korean Association of Musical Producers (KAMP - South Korea's league of musical producers). More information at www.odmusical.com

JASON HOWLAND

(Music) is a Grammy Award-winning producer, Emmy Award-winning arranger, and Tony-nominated composer & producer. Composer: Paradise Square (Tony Nomination for Best Original Score), the Tony-nominated Little Women - The Musical, Ikiru, Last Days of Summer and the streaming hit, A Killer Party. Upcoming: Shucked on Broadway, Captain Nemo in Seoul, Tokyo Love Story in Tokyo. Howland won an Emmy for "Handel's Messiah Rocks" for PBS, was nominated for a Tony Award for co-producing The Lonesome West by Martin McDonagh, and won a Grammy in 2015 for producing the Original Cast Album of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, for which he is also the Arranger and Music Supervisor (Broadway, West End, US National Tour, Tokyo, Australian National Tour, UK National Tour). As musical supervisor/director/conductor and arranger: Broadway's Bonnie and Clyde, Wonderland, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables, The Civil War, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Boy George's Taboo and guest conductor for Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. Recording projects include: May'n's latest album, Megumi Hamada's Attitude (Producer, arranger, conductor); the Grammy-nominated cast album of Jekyll & Hyde (Musical Director/Conductor/Vocal Arranger); The Dreams in You for the September 11th Fund (Producer, Composer); The Scarlet Pimpernel (OBC; Associate Producer/Additional Arrangements); Atlantic Records' release of The Civil War (Choral Conductor, Arranger); Jekyll & Hyde: The Complete Work (Vocal Arranger); the solo album for acclaimed international harpist Jung Kwak (Conductor); and Linda Eder's albums Christmas Stays the Same and It's Time (Arranger/Pianist/Vocal Arranger).

NATHAN TYSEN

(Lyrics) is a Tony and Grammy-nominated writer and occasional performer. Broadway: Paradise Square (with Jason Howland & Masi Asare; Tony Award Nomination for Best Original Score), Amélie (with composer and co-lyricist Dan Messé; Drama League nomination), Tuck Everlasting (with composer Chris Miller; Outer Critics & Drama League nominations). Off-Broadway: The Burnt Part Boys (Playwrights Horizons & Vineyard Theatre; Lucille Lortel nomination), Fugitive Songs (Drama Desk nomination), Stars of David. Regional: Stillwater (Kansas City Rep with band Joe's Pet Project), The Mysteries of Harris Burdick (Barrington Stage Co.). TV/FILM: A Killer Party, Sesame Street (2012 Emmy Award), Elmo's World, The Electric Company, as well as two circuses for Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey. In 2014, Nathan won both the Edward Kleban prize for most promising lyricist and the Fred Ebb award for excellence in musical theatre songwriting. His shows have been nominated for Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel awards. He is the recipient of awards and grants from Jonathan Larson, Richard Rodgers, Daryl Roth, Kitty Carlisle Hart, ASCAP, and the NEA. Writer/director for Lovewell Institute, creating original musicals with young adults. MFA NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, BFA Missouri State University. Husband to writer Kait Kerrigan, father to Lucy and Tess.

KAIT KERRIGAN

(Book) Kait Kerrigan is an award-winning lyricist, bookwriter, and playwright. Off-Broadway: book and lyrics for The Mad Ones (FKA The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown), Henry and Mudge both written with composer Bree Lowdermilk. Regional: Plays - Father / Daughter, Imaginary Love; Musicals - lyrics for Earthrise (The Kennedy Center), Rosie Revere, Engineer, & Friends (touring), both with Gunderson and Lowdermilk. Other: The Time Traveller's Wife (add'l lyrics - Chester Storyhouse in the UK, Fall of 2022), The Bad Years, an immersive house party (pop-ups in Bushwick and Clinton Hill). Albums: The Mad Ones, Our First Mistake, Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live. Digital: A Killer Party (with Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland). Her plays and musicals have been developed by the Kennedy Center, Goodspeed, La Jolla, Aurora, Theatreworks/Silicon Valley, Chautauqua Theatre Company, Lark Play Development, Primary Stages, Weston Playhouse, and others. Awards: Kleban (libretto-writing), Larson (lyric-writing), Theatre Hall of Fame Most Promising Lyricist (nominated by mentor Lynn Ahrens). Alumna of Dramatists Guild Fellow, Page 73's I-73 writer's group, Barnard College, BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop.

MARC BRUNI

(Director) directed the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway, in the West End, US and UK Tours, and in Australia where he won the 2018 Helpmann Award and Green Room Award for Best Direction of a Musical. He also directed Trevor: The Musical which was filmed Off Broadway at Stage 42 and now streams on Disney+. Bruni's other directing credits include Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, How to Succeed in Business..., 50 Years of Broadway (Kennedy Center), Hey, Look Me Over!, Paint Your Wagon, Pipe Dream and Fanny (City Center Encores!), The Tale of Despereaux (with PigPen Theatre Co, Old Globe, Berkeley Rep), The Explorers Club (Manhattan Theater Club), Roman Holiday (Golden Gate), The Sound of Music (Chicago Lyric Opera, Theatre Aspen), The Nutty Professor (Ogunquit), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre and Royal George in Chicago- Jeff Award nom for Direction), Trevor (Writers Theatre- Jeff nomination for Direction), Other People's Money (Long Wharf- Connecticut Critics Circle nomination), I Hate Hamlet (Bucks County Playhouse), Presto Change-o (Barrington Stage), Ordinary Days (Roundabout Underground), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Paper Mill Playhouse), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Paper Mill Playhouse and Philadelphia Theatre Company), and 8 shows for the St. Louis MUNY including Singin' in the Rain, My Fair Lady, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Music Man and The Sound of Music (Two Kevin Kline Nominations for direction). He won the NYMF Award for Best Direction for his production of Such Good Friends. He directed the 8 episode web musical A Killer Party. Additionally, he has been associated with Walter Bobbie, Kathleen Marshall, Jerry Mitchell, Casey Nicholaw, and Jerry Zaks on thirteen Broadway productions and tours including The Book of Mormon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, La Cage Aux Folles, Legally Blonde, Sweet Charity, Wonderful Town, Little Shop of Horrors and multiple others. He is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Dartmouth College and proud member of SDC.

MARK SHACKET

(Executive Producer) is a partner at Foresight Theatrical, providing General Management and Executive Producing services for Broadway and other live entertainment. Mark has served as executive producer and/or General Manager for numerous productions including Funny Girl, POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Slave Play, King Kong and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Mark is a member of the board of Broadway Cares, having co-founded its annual poker charity event Broadway Bets, which has raised over $1.25 million. He is a member of The Broadway League and serves on its Labor Committee.