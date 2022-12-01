Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Denee Benton Sing 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods is running at the St. James Theatre through January 8, 2023.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Denee Benton has returned to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, is reprising her role in the Broadway run of the production through December 24.

Denee Benton made her Broadway debut opposite Josh Groban, in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at the Imperial Theatre. She then went on to play Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway. She also starred as "Nabulungi" in the West End and US National Tour of The Book of Mormon. TV credits include Lifetime Network's Unreal. Her regional credits include Annie, Sunset Boulevard, and Fiddler On The Roof at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. Benton can also be seen in Season 2 of Lifetime's hit television series, "UnREAL" as Ruby. She is a 2014 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and currently resides in New York.

Check out an exclusive clip of Denee performing "On the Steps of the Palace" below!



