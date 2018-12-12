Wake Up With BWW 12/12: OKLAHOMA! Will Transfer to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Last night were two huge openings, Ruben and Clay's Christmas Show and Clueless! Stay tuned while we bring you inside the celebrations with our opening night photos. In the meantime, check up on what's going on in the Broadway world! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: St. Ann's Warehouse OKLAHOMA! Will Open at the Circle in the Square in Spring 2019

Oh what a beautiful day it is for Oklahoma! According to the New York Times, the St. Ann's Warehouse production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma, directed by Daniel Fish, will open on Broadway in 2019. Previews will begin on March 19 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with opening night set for April 7.. (more...)

2) LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Demo For Washington's Death Song 'One Last Ride Reprise' From HAMILTON

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to share a demo he had recorded during the early days of Hamilton.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: It's a Beautiful Life! Watch Highlights from CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL!

by BroadwayWorld TV

The New Group is currently presenting Clueless, the Musical by Amy Heckerling in a world premiere production with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi. Performances began November 20 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 11. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Football Star Tiki Barber Will Join the Cast of KINKY BOOTS!

by Stage Tube

Former football player Tiki Barber went on GOOD MORNING AMERICA this morning to announce that he has joined the cast of KINKY BOOTS for a six-week run starting at the end of February!. (more...)

5) Broadway Licensing Releases HEAD OVER HEELS Rights for School and Youth Programs

Theatrical rights licensor Broadway Licensing, along with the Broadway producers of Head Over Heels (led by Christine Russell, Louise Gund), today announced the immediate availability of 2019 performance rights for school and youth theatrical programs.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is James Snyder

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Off-Broadway Stars Come Out to Shine at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions recently had a full on Off-Broadway Extravaganza! The performance shed light on some of Off-Broadway's biggest, most hilarious hits, including The Book of Merman, Frankenstein, The Marvelous Wonderettes, The Hidden Ones and The Office.

Set Your DVR...

-Wayne Brady will appear on THE TALK today!

-Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will appear on this morning's TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Chilina Kennedy Returns to the Cast of BEAUTIFUL for Fifth Anniversary

Chilina Kennedy will return to Beautiful - The Carole King Musical starting Thursday, January 3. Kennedy has played the role of Carole King 1,000 times. She replaces Abby Mueller, who will play her final performance in Beautiful on Sunday, December 30.

What we're listening to: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony-Winning Legend Tonya Pinkins

From her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, to appearances in Jelly's Last Jam (for which she won the Tony), The Wild Party, Play On, Caroline, Or Change, Radio Golf, and Holler If You Hear Me, plus her controversial associations with Mother Courage and Rasheeda Speaking, Tonya Pinkins is one of the industry's most, no pun intended, courageous artists.

Tonya pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she went from rejection to victory in Jelly's Last Jam, what it was like creating Caroline, and why principles must outweigh art.

Listen here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles