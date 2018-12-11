Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony-Winning Legend Tonya Pinkins

She is as passionate offstage as she is on and her philosophy on life, art, and everything in between, makes Tonya Pinkins one of Broadway's fiercest artists.

From her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, to appearances in Jelly's Last Jam (for which she won the Tony), The Wild Party, Play On, Caroline, Or Change, Radio Golf, and Holler If You Hear Me, plus her controversial associations with Mother Courage and Rasheeda Speaking, Tonya is one of the industry's most, no pun intended, courageous artists.

Tonya pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she went from rejection to victory in Jelly's Last Jam, what it was like creating Caroline, and why principles must outweigh art.

Also, Tonya shines the spotlight on George C. Wolfe, Gregory Hines, and Eartha Kitt!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

