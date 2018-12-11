Broadway Licensing Releases HEAD OVER HEELS Rights for School and Youth Programs

Theatrical rights licensor Broadway Licensing, along with the Broadway producers of Head Over Heels (led by Christine Russell, Louise Gund), today announced the immediate availability of 2019 performance rights for school and youth theatrical programs.

Head Over Heels, the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's - the most successful female rock band of all time - premiered on Broadway on June 23, 2018 and will conclude its Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Sunday, January 6, 2019. [Editor note: for the remainder of the Broadway run, $25 student tickets are available in-person at Hudson box office for all performances, subject to availability, with valid student high school ID or university ID; limit of six tickets per person, per performance.]

Thanks to a partnership with Broadway For All and its "Access For All" program, the producers of Head Over Heels are deeply proud to have worked with a number of charitable organizations on the Head Over Heels Student Initiative Program led by producer Julie Boardman (Carousel, Indecent, An American in Paris).

Boardman said, "Head Over Heels transports students to the wonderfully diverse kingdom of Arcadia, where inclusion is the norm. It provides an imaginative example of what's possible when tyranny gives way to equality, acceptance and love. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for the future shapers of our world to see themselves represented on stage, and to connect with their own sense of empathy and compassion."

Since the program's inception this past August and with the support of generous donors, over 1,500 students were given the opportunity to see Head Over Heels on Broadway. In addition, students were invited to post-performance talkbacks with cast and creative team members; gifted souvenir Broadway merchandise; and participated in special choreography sessions led by members of the dance ensemble. The participating program organizations included Broadway For All; Center for Educational Innovation; Urban Arts Partnership; Rosie's Theater Kids; A Broader Way; The Door; Culture For One; Educational Theatre Association; The Ali Forney Center; Alumni & Friends of La Guardia High School; Broadway Babies; CUNY Creative Arts Team; and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center.

For more information about student and youth performance rights for Head Over Heels, contact Broadway Licensing at (866) 639-7529 or email info@broadwaylicensing.com.

Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com) is a full-service theatrical partner specializing in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Broadway Licensing services the Playscripts collection and Stageworks Media, a development company committed to creating new musicals and plays.

Broadway For All (BFA) is a NYC-based not-for-profit, founded through a Harvard University Presidential Fellowship. BFA strategically brings together young artists from all income levels and all ethnic backgrounds in a world-class, year-round conservatory--to train with professionals from the Broadway, television, and film industries--in order to shape a new generation of artists, leaders, and advocates who are impassioned to create inclusive work for all. More than a conservatory, Broadway For All is a movement! broadwayforall.org

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction.

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go's (members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin) iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

The Head Over Heels cast album is now available digitally and in physical formats via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The Head Over Heels creative team is led by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Emmy and Drama Desk nominee Spencer Liff. Head Over Heels was conceived and has an original book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty and is adapted by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney. The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Julian Crouch, costume design by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Arianne Phillips, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada and projection design by Andrew Lazarow.

The lead producing team is Christine Russell, Louise Gund, Donovan Leitch, Rick Ferrari, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scott Sigman, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and Jordan Roth.

For more information, visit, www.HeadOverHeelsTheMusical.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You