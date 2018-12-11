Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Off-Broadway Stars Come Out to Shine at Broadway Sessions!
Broadway Sessions recently had a full on Off-Broadway Extravaganza! We took a moment to shine a light on some of Off-Broadway's biggest, most hilarious hits, including The Book of Merman, Frankenstein, The Marvelous Wonderettes, The Hidden Ones and The Office. Check out the some of the fun now!
BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.
From This Author Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)
