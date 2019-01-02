Wake Up With BWW 1/2: 2019's Upcoming Shows, Top Stars to Watch, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and Happy New Year! Kick off 2019 right by scrolling through some of today's top stories from around the Broadway World! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Spring Into 2019 With This Year's Upcoming Broadway Shows!

by Stephanie Wild

2018 is coming to a close, and that could only mean one thing...we're gearing up for the new shows coming in 2019! Between now and the Tony Awards, this spring will bring fan favorites like Be More Chill and Hadestown, a much-anticipated revival of Kiss Me, Kate, and many more. BroadwayWorld brings you a look at all of the shows you can get excited for. Mark your calendars now!. (more...)

2) The Stars Align: 19 Broadway People to Watch in 2019!

2018 is over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2019 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-preserving) performances. Who should you keep your eye on as the spring season begins and awards season approaches?. (more...)

3) Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Lee Roy Reams Remembering the Legends we Lost in 2018

by Behind the Curtain

This year we lost so many legends from Marin Mazzie to Gary Beach, Neil Simon to William Goldman, Rick McKay to Craig Zadan. We end our year celebrating their life and legacy with a legend who called many of these artists friends, colleagues, and companions: the incomparable Lee Roy Reams.. (more...)

4) Upcoming CD Releases for January 2019

by

Check out the latest in upcoming releases of Broadway and theatre related CDs for January, 2019. . (more...)

5) Ten Best Words of Advice from BWW's Student Bloggers

by Julie Musbach

BroadwayWorld appreciates the value of a great education, especially given how challenging the process of learning the craft can be. As we enter the new year, we're looking back at the best words of advice our student bloggers have shared with their counterparts!. (more...)

-ABOMINABLE FANCY Comes to New York Theater Festival's Winterfest Beginning Today!

"Abominable Fancy," a play by Stephen Bracco, and directed by Heather Lanza, comes to the Hudson Guild Theater in Manhattan's Chelsea as part the New York Theater Festival on January 2, January 5 and January 6.

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Shoshana Bean Toasts the New Year with Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Broadway's favorite beltress, Shoshana Bean! Check out the recipe for Katie's New Years Eve Shoshana (Vanilla) Bean Creme Brulee here!

-Kerry Washington will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish ended its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage yesterday, December 30. To conclude the run, Joel Grey, who directed the acclaimed production, took an evocative New Year's Eve shot of the cast standing with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in the distance.

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Beth Malone, who turns 50 today!

Beth Malone most recently appeared as "The Angel" in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America. Additionally, she was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award and Grammy for her game-changing role of "Alison" in Fun Home. Malone most recently starred as the titular character in the world premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall at the MUNY. She originated the role of "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of "Betty Jean" in The Marvelous Wonderettes and "Alison" in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional include Fun Home (The Public Theater), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT) and Sister Act(ALLIANCE THEATRE).

