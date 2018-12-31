Photo Flash: Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Cast Poses in Front of Ellis Island

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish ended its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage yesterday, December 30. To conclude the run, Joel Grey, who directed the acclaimed production, took an evocative New Year's Eve shot of the cast standing with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in the distance.

Check out the photo below!

Fiddler on the Roof will begin performances uptown, and Off-Broadway on Monday, February 11th at Stage 42 on 42nd St.

Based on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, the Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof was translated by Shraga Friedman. The original New York, Tony Award-winning stage production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, with book by Joseph Stein, music byJerry Bock and lyrics and Sheldon Harnick. Original producer Harold Prince and Harnick consulted on this production.

Photo Credit: Joel Grey



The cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

