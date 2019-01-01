Upcoming CD Releases for January 2019

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for January, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Mythic (Original London Cast Recording)

Released on Broadway Records on 1/18/19 Hear the original London cast recording of the musical critics called “energetically infectious” and “a success of divine proportion.” MYTHIC, a new pop/rock musical comedy by Marcus Stevens (Book and Lyrics) and Oran Eldor (Music and Orchestrations), turns the ancient Greek story of Persephone on it’s side, with the gods as chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians and professional VIPs... learn more... Songs For A New World (New York City Center Encores!)

Released on Ghostlight Records on 1/25/19 GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced it will record New York City Center’s Encores! Off-Center production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical Songs for a New World, for a new cast album to be released this fall. The production was helmed by Kate Whoriskey, director of the recent Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated Sweat, and featured choreography by Rennie Harris and music direction by Tom Murray. T... learn more... | buy now...

