Upcoming CD Releases for January 2019
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for January, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.
Mythic (Original London Cast Recording)
Songs For A New World (New York City Center Encores!)
Released on Broadway Records on 1/18/19 Hear the original London cast recording of the musical critics called “energetically infectious” and “a success of divine proportion.” MYTHIC, a new pop/rock musical comedy by Marcus Stevens (Book and Lyrics) and Oran Eldor (Music and Orchestrations), turns the ancient Greek story of Persephone on it’s side, with the gods as chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians and professional VIPs... learn more...
Released on Ghostlight Records on 1/25/19
Songs For A New World (New York City Center Encores!)
For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here