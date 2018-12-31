Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Shosana Bean Toasts the New Year with Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Broadway's favorite beltress, Shoshana Bean! Check out the recipe for Katie's New Years Eve Shoshana (Vanilla) Bean Creme Brulee below!

Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray before taking over for Idina Menzel as Elphaba in Wicked and has performed all over the world with artists such as Ariana Grande, Brian McKnight, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), David Foster and Michael Jackson. Her latest album, Spectrum, quickly hit #1 on the Billboard and iTunes Jazz charts upon release. Her three solo albums have topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK: Superhero (2008), O'Farrell Street (2013) and Shadows To Light (2013), which debuted at #10 on Billboard's Blues Albums charts. She has amassed millions of views on YouTube, most recently her cover of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad" garnered a frenzy of media attention, as well as earned high praise from Swift herself.

New Years Eve Shoshana (Vanilla) Bean Creme Brulee



INGREDIENTS:

-2C Half and Half

-1 Vanilla Bean

-1TBSP Vanilla

-Pinch of Salt

-5 Egg Yolks

-1/2C Sugar In The Raw

-1/4C Sugar In The Raw



DIRECTIONS:

-Slice open your vanilla bean and scoop out all of the beans with the back of a spoon.

-Over LOW heat, slowly warm your half and half. Make sure it to let it simmer or boil.

-Add in your vanilla beans including the entire stem.

-Once half and half is nice and warm, set aside and remove the vanilla bean stem.

-Separate your yolks from your whites and whisk together your yolks with 1/2C Of Sugar In The Raw.

-Very slowly add 1/4 of your warm half and half into your egg and sugar bowl while whisking at the same time. *Take your time on this step, as you do not want to cook your eggs with your warm half and half.

-Once your yolks and 1/4 half and half is fully combined, slowly add egg mixture to the rest of your half and half while whisking at the same time.

-Fill 4 Creme Brûlée ramekins just below the top lip.

-Place filled ramekins in a large baking pan and fill the pan with warm water just over halfway up your ramekins.

-Bake at 325 Degrees for 30-40 minutes or until your Creme Brûlée's have a slight jiggle.

*Be careful transporting baking pan in and out of the oven so you do not splash any water into your ramekins.

-Let your Creme Brûlée's chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours or until ready to serve.

-Using your remaining 1/4C of sugar top your Creme Brûlée's with sugar and shake around to fully coat the top and discard the excess sugar.

-Using a kitchen torch crystallize your sugar to make a hard shell.

-Enjoy with friends and family while you ring in the New Year listening to Shoshana Bean!

