Wake Up With BWW 11/9: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG, and More!

1) BWW TV: Behold the Beast! Watch Highlights from KING KONG on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 08, 2018

KING KONG opens tonight, Thursday November 8, at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway) and you can check out a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

2) Callum Francis Suits Up Joining the Cast of KINKY BOOTS as Lola

by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2018

Callum Francis, star of the UK and Australian Tours of Boots, will make his Broadway debut as 'Lola' in the Tony Award-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) beginning on Friday, January 11, 2019.. (more...)

3) Ben Steinfeld, Emily Young & More Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced complete casting for Fiasco Theater's new production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on and with additional material from the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.. (more...)

4) Steven McRae Will Play Skimbleshanks in the CATS Film

by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2018

The Cats film has found its Railway Cat!. (more...)

5) BWW Review: Patricia Ione Lloyd's Chilling and Evocative EVE'S SONG Honors The Spirits of Real-Life Murdered Black Women

by Michael Dale - November 08, 2018

'Cuddles the puppy had fallen into the 50 foot deep well and was trapped,' an unseen television anchor is heard reporting at the outset of Patricia Ione Lloyd's chilling and evocative EVE'S SONG. 'After 30 hours volunteers rescued Cuddles from near death,' she continues. 'Locals are demanding stricter standards on well construction. The mayor's office will be holding a town hall meeting to address their concerns.'. (more...)

-Sutton Foster Will Host the Humane Society of the United States New York Gala tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch the Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for KING KONG!

-Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Joel Grey's Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Heads Off-Broadway

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt Make EW Cover Magic for MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Emily Blunt and @Lin_Manuel Miranda are practically perfect in every way in the delightful #MaryPoppinsReturns. Here's an exclusive look at the most magical musical movie of the year: https://t.co/wLZevxfnpZ pic.twitter.com/VMH8liVT9N - Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 8, 2018

