KING KONG
Click Here for More Articles on KING KONG

BWW TV: Watch the Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for KING KONG!

Nov. 8, 2018  

BWW TV: Watch the Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for KING KONG!The new musical King Kong opens on Broadway tonight, Thursday November 8, at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.Ju

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Roaring with action, King Kong is a gripping and spectacular story of unlikely friendship, unshakable courage, and breaking free from the cages others put us into.

Check out our red carpet coverage below!

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author TV - Red Carpets

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

  • BWW TV: Join the Stars on the Opening Night Red Carpet for KING KONG- Watch Live at 6pm!
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN SON
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TORCH SONG
  • BWW TV: Find Out What Everybody's Taking About on the Red Carpet for EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE!
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE FERRYMAN
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE