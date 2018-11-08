Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt Make EW Cover Magic for MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Entertainment Weekly has dropped its latest cover featuring the stars of the upcoming Disney film Mary Poppins Returns. Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt in full character below!

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help THE FAMILYrediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

The film is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.

Emily Blunt and @Lin_Manuel Miranda are practically perfect in every way in the delightful #MaryPoppinsReturns. Here's an exclusive look at the most magical musical movie of the year: https://t.co/wLZevxfnpZ pic.twitter.com/VMH8liVT9N - Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 8, 2018

