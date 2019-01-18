Wake Up With BWW 1/18: Danny Burstein & Christian Dante White in MY FAIR LADY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and TGIF! Catch up on the latest Broadway news before you jump into your weekend!

Rumors have been circulating about a run of Hello, Dolly! in the West End, but Baz Bamigboye is debunking that rumor, saying the run will not happen.

We have a first look at Danny Burstein and Christian Dante White, the latest new additions to the cast of My Fair Lady!

On yesterday's episode of Lamon's Terms, our exclusive video series with The Prom's Josh Lamon, he interviewed costar Angie Scwhorer! The hilarious video is not to be missed.

Read all of this and more by scrolling down!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) HELLO, DOLLY! UK Run Sounding Unlikely

Rumors of a Bette Midler led West End transfer of Hello, Dolly! have been swirling for quite some time with the tides pulling in both directions. The latest from Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye suggests that things are not looking good. . (more...)

2) Photo Flash: A Loverly First Look at Danny Burstein & Christian Dante White in MY FAIR LADY!

Earlier this month, six time Tony nominee Danny Burstein and Christian Dante White assumed the role of Alfred P. Doolittle and Freddy Eynsford-Hill in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Check out a first look at the duo in action below!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of SUPERHERO

by Walter McBride

Second Stage Theater presents an upcoming World Premiere musical, Superhero. The show will begin previews January 31, 2019 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) and will officially open on February 28, 2019.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Production Designer Jason Sherwood Sets the Scene for FOX's RENT!

by TV - Press Previews

How do you capture the essence of one of the most iconic musicals in Broadway history and make it work for live television? Production Designer extraordinaire Jason Sherwood is making magic happen in LA as FOX's Rent enters its final week of rehearsals. Below, he tells us all about how they will bring the East Village to life in a massive way, and even gives us a sneak peek of the set!. (more...)

5) Kid Alumni from SCHOOL OF ROCK Return for Final Performance on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical will end its final Broadway performance on Sunday evening by welcoming back dozens of former young cast members back to the Winter Garden Theatre stage for one last epic jam session.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is The Cast of BE MORE CHILL

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Gettin' Zazzy with Angie Schworer!

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Set Your DVR...

-Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will appear on THE TALK today!

What we're geeking out over: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!

Check out more photos here!

This week, the family of Broadway's Be More Chill took a break from play rehearsal to check out their new marquee! See the gang as they visit their new home!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Performing in Puerto Rico, How HAMILTON Resonates in New Ways

recently visited Puerto Rico in a special "Tonight Show" episode, which featured Jimmy Fallon recently visited Puerto Rico in a special "Tonight Show" episode, which featured Lin-Manuel Miranda , the Hamilton Puerto Rico cast, Chef José Andrés, music from Bad Bunny and José Feliciano and Ozuna, plus a crazy zip line ride with Jimmy, Black Thought and Questlove.

During the episode, Jimmy interviews Miranda on the set of "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico, where they discuss Lin reviving his role as Alexander Hamilton, his love for Puerto Rico and his role in the island's hurricane relief efforts.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mark Rylance, who turns 59 today!

Mark Rylance recently starred in Farinelli and the King on Broadway. Mark trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (1978-1980) under Hugh Cruttwell, and The Glasgow Citizens Theatre gave him his first job in 1980, a year in repertoire, a trip to the carnival in Venice with Goldoni, and an Equity card. Mark last appeared in New York at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2016 in Nice Fish, which he co-authored with the Minnesota poet Louis Jenkins, and was directed by Claire van Kampen. The play was produced by The A.R.T. and St. Ann's, having originally been produced by Joe Dowling at The Guthrie Theatre and subsequently produced by Sonia Friedman for The Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. Mark last appeared at The Belasco Theatre in 2013 as the Countess Olivia in Twelfth Night, and Richard in Richard III. Both productions originated at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. They were subsequently produced by Sonia Friedman and directed by Tim Carroll, Artistic Director of The Shaw Festival, Canada. He has also appeared on Broadway as Johnny "Rooster" Byron in Jerusalem directed by Ian Rickson(The Music Box); Valere in La Bête (The Music Box) and Robert in Boeing-Boeing (The Longacre), both directed by Matthew Warchus. He first played in NYC for A Theatre for a New Audience, Henry V and Touchstone, 1992-94. Recent film work includes Chris Nolan's Dunkirk, Steven Spielberg's Big Friendly Giant and Bridge of Spies. He is heard as Flop in "Bing Bunny" for the BBC and Thomas Cromwell in "Wolf Hall," directed by Peter Kosminsky, which was aired in America in 2015 on PBS. He will appear in Steven Spielberg's new film Ready Player One, due for release in 2018. Mark was the Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre (1996-2006) and during his career has acted in over 50 productions of plays by Shakespeare and his contemporaries. He is an honorary bencher of the Middle Temple Hall in London; trustee of The Shakespearean Authorship Trust; an ambassador of SURVIVAL the movement for tribal peoples; and a patron of PEACE DIRECT, working for non-violent resolution of conflict. In 2017, he was knighted by HRH Prince William for services to Drama.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles