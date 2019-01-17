Kid Alumni from SCHOOL OF ROCK Return for Final Performance on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical will end its final Broadway performance on Sunday evening by welcoming back dozens of former young cast members back to the Winter Garden Theatre stage for one last epic jam session.

School of Rock - The Musical opened to audience and critical acclaim on Sunday, December 6, 2015, at the Winter Garden (where Lloyd Webber's Cats reigned supreme for almost two decades). As of January 20, 2019, the show will have played 1,309 performances and 31 previews. The production recouped its entire Broadway investment in May of 2017, and was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater), Best Book (Julian Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

School of Rock - The Musical opened in London's West End, also to rave reviews, on November 14, 2016, breaking all house records at the Gillian Lynne Theatre (a record previously held by War Horse) and was nominated for three 2017 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (David Fynn) and Outstanding Achievement in Music, which it won.

The current Broadway cast of School of Rock includes Justin Collette as "Dewey," Mamie Parris as "Rosalie," Jonathan Gould as "Ned," Lori Eve Marinacci as "Patty,"Conner John Gillooly as "Dewey Alternate," Matthew Jost as "Zack," Levi Buksbazen as "Freddy," Montgomery Lamb as "Katie," Jordan Cole as "Lawrence," Ava Briglia as "Summer," Hudson Loverro as "Billy," and Layla Capers as "Tomika." The adult ensemble includes Leo Ash Evens, Matt Bittner, Steven Booth, Badia Farha, Alan H. Green,Kara Haller, Michael Hartney, Lizzie Klemperer, Cassie Okenka, Diane Phelan, Jesse Swimm, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner, and Jeremy Woodard. The kids' ensemble includes Caroline Basu, Duke Cutler, Darrow Golub, Katie Greendorfer, Madison Elizabeth Lagares, Madalen Yarbrough Mills, Nirvaan Pal, Theodora Silverman, Mikey Sohn, and Sarah Walsh.

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Mick Potterand music supervision by Ethan Popp.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

