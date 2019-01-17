BWW TV Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Gettin' Zazzy with Angie Schworer!

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Watch below as he chats with the always zazzy Angie Schworer about how she was cast, uncast, and cast again in her first Broadway show, shows off her best Ann Reinking impression, and more. Plus, be sure to check back next Thursday as the insanity continues with Christopher Sieber!

Lamon is currently starring in The Prom as Sheldon Saperstein. His film/TV credits include: "30 Rock," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Good Fight" and "Deadbeat." Broadway/tours: Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf, Hair, Wicked. Shakespeare in the Park: Into the Woods. Off-Broadway: A New Brain,Little Miss Sunshine, February House and Little Me! Co-writer of upcoming musical Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher.

Angie is currently starring as Angie in The Prom. Her Broadway credits include: The Producers (Ulla), Something Rotten!, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Crazy for You, The Will Rogers Follies. Recent regional: Always a Bridesmaid (Monette), Mamma Mia! (Tanya), Disaster! (Jackie). TV: "Law & Order: CSI," "Queer Eye," "As the World Turns," "Kennedy Center Honors," "Smash." Film: The Producers.

