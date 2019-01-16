VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Performing in Puerto Rico, How HAMILTON Resonates in New Ways

Last night, Jimmy Fallon visited Puerto Rico in a special "Tonight Show" episode, which featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hamilton Puerto Rico cast, Chef José Andrés, music from Bad Bunny and José Feliciano and Ozuna, plus a crazy zip line ride with Jimmy, Black Thought and Questlove.

During the episode, Jimmy interviews Miranda on the set of "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico, where they discuss Lin reviving his role as Alexander Hamilton, his love for Puerto Rico and his role in the island's hurricane relief efforts.

Watch the interview below!

The episode focused on celebrating the spirit and culture of the island in its efforts to rebuild and raise awareness following the devastating hurricane that struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Jim Bell serves as Executive in Charge. The show is produced by Gerard Bradford and Katie Hockmeyer, and Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

