HELLO, DOLLY! UK Run Sounding Unlikely

Rumors of a Bette Midler led West End transfer of Hello, Dolly! have been swirling for quite some time with the tides pulling in both directions. The latest from Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye suggests that things are not looking good.

Bamigboye tweets:

There has been a heck of a lot of activity on UK theatre Twitter about #HelloDolly and I really don't want to upset folk but it is NOT happening. I have said this but have been ignored . The Broadway #HelloDolly ain't playing anyplace in London or the UK. - Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) January 17, 2019

It seems Brits may need to say goodbye, dearie to their chance of catching the revival on a UK stage.

The Broadway revival production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! instantly became the most coveted ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-­­performance advance sale in Broadway history. In addition to the Tony for Ms. Midler, it won three additional Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto), and continued to break the Shubert Theatre house record over and over and over and over again.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

