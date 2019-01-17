Photo Flash: A Loverly First Look at Danny Burstein & Christian Dante White in MY FAIR LADY!

Earlier this month, six time Tony nominee Danny Burstein and Christian Dante White assumed the role of Alfred P. Doolittle and Freddy Eynsford-Hill in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Check out a first look at the duo in action below!

They join a cast of 37 headed by Laura Benanti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Rosemary Harris, Allan Corduner, Linda Mugleston, and Clarke Thorell, with Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Mark Aldrich, Kerstin Anderson, Becca Ayers, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Claire King, Michael X. Martin, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Brian Shepard, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett. Harry Hadden-Paton is appearing with the support of the Actors' Equity Association.

Danny Burstein returns to Lincoln Center Theater where he appeared in Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (Tony and Drama Desk nominations/Outer Critics Circle Award), Golden Boy (Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. He was also nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in The Drowsy Chaperone (also Ovation nomination), Follies (Astaire and Grammy nominations/Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards), Cabaret (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations), and Fiddler on the Roof(Grammy nomination/Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards). His 16 Broadway credits also include The Snow Geese, Titanic, Company, Three Men on a Horse, The Flowering Peach, A Class Act, Saint Joan, The Seagull, and A Little Hotel on the Side. His off-Broadway credits include Rajiv Joseph's Describe the Night (Atlantic); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare in the Park); Talley's Folly oppositeSarah Paulson (Lortel, Drama League nominations; Roundabout); and the world premieres of A.R. Gurney's Mrs. Farnsworth opposite Sigourney Weaver and John Lithgow (The Flea Theater) and Psych(Playwrights Horizons). He also starred in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; Merrily We Roll Along (York Theatre at St. Peter's Church); Alan Menkin and David Spencer's Weird Romance (WPA); and All in the Timing. He most recently starred as Harold Zidler in the Broadway-bound production of Moulin Rouge!

Christian Dante White's Broadway credits include the recent revival of Hello, Dolly!; Shuffle Along ...; The Book of Mormon; and The Scottsboro Boys (in which he also performed in its original off-Broadway production at the Vineyard Theatre, in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre, and in London's West End.) White appeared in the National tours of The Book of Mormon and Motown; and has been seen at City Center Encores! in Cotton Club Parade, Lost in the Stars, and The Wiz; with the Boston Pops in On the Town; and at St. Louis' MUNY in Jersey Boys and Hairspray. His television credits include NBC's "A. Mann's World."

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You