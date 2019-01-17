Be More Chill
Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!

Jan. 17, 2019  

This week, the family of Broadway's Be More Chill took a break from play rehearsal to check out their new marquee! See the gang below as they visit their new home!

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200 or (800) 447-7400, and at the Lyceum Theatre box office. Group Sales are available through Broadway Inbound, (866) 302-0995, groups@BroadwayInbound.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Jason Tam

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Jason Tam

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
George Salazar withThe Cast

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Jason SweetTooth Williams, Jennifer Ashley Tepper and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis with Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis with Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Joe Iconis, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, George Salazar and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
Theatre Marquee

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Brian d'Arcy James And The New Cast of THE FERRYMAN Meet The Press
  • Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of SUPERHERO
  • Photo Flashback: Sally Kirkland and Robert Blake in 1988
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Ensemble for the Romantic Century's MAESTRO
  • Photo Coverage: Sophia Anne Caruso Previews BEETLEJUICE at BroadwayCon

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE