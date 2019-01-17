Photo Coverage: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Sees Their Brand New Marquee At the Lyceum!

This week, the family of Broadway's Be More Chill took a break from play rehearsal to check out their new marquee! See the gang below as they visit their new home!

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200 or (800) 447-7400, and at the Lyceum Theatre box office. Group Sales are available through Broadway Inbound, (866) 302-0995, groups@BroadwayInbound.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Jason Tam



Jason Tam



Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams



George Salazar



George Salazar



The Cast



George Salazar withThe Cast



The Cast



Jason SweetTooth Williams, Jennifer Ashley Tepper and George Salazar



Gerard Canonico, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Talia Suskauer, Katlyn Carlson, Troy Ivvata, Cameron Bond, Britton Smith, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jason SweetTooth Williams



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, George Salazar and Jason SweetTooth Williams



Theatre Marquee