Wake Up With BWW 11/7: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Opens Tonight, and More!

We'd like to first wish a happy opening to Tina - The Tina Turner Musical which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Earlier this week, The Little Mermaid Live! was presented on ABC. We've got all of your coverage from the event below, including reviews, ratings, and highlights Check it all out below!

Last night, November 5 , The Wonderful World of Disney presented The Little Mermaid Live! The production honored the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic with a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.. (more...)

2) SIX The Musical Announces Twin Cities Run; EVER AFTER At The Ordway Postponed

The Ordway announced today that the electrifying, new musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss arrives at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul on November 29, for a limited engagement through December 22. Tickets go on sale at 10am today. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

Check out highlights from the performance below, including Part Of Your World, Poor Unfortunate Souls, and more! The cast was led by Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel and Queen Latifah as Ursula. It also featured Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, and John Stamos as Chef Louis. Check out highlights from the performance below, including Part Of Your World, Poor Unfortunate Souls, and more!. (more...)

4) RATINGS: How Did ABC's THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! Fare Against Past Live Musicals?

ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! hauled in a 2.6 rating/12 share in adults 18-49 and 8.978 million total viewers on Tuesday night, making it fourth in the live-TV musicals ranking among adults 18-49, and seventh in terms of total viewers, according to The Wrap.. (more...)

5) Stage Manager Career Spotlight: BEETLEJUICE's Matt DiCarlo Is Our Guide To Stage Managing on Broadway

This week we're spotlighting Beetlejuice on Broadway's Production Stage Manager Matt DiCarlo! On Broadway everything... EVERYTHING happens for a reason, and it usually starts with a stage manager calling 'Go!'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL officially opens tonight on Broadway!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Randy Rainbow Duet with Norm Lewis on New Christmas Album!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway Records will release Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

We're excited to bring you a special sneak peek of the album - "Merry Christmas Darling / What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" featuring Broadway favorite Norm Lewis!

Set Your DVR...

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Jane Krakowski will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

What we're watching: Graham Phillips on What it Was Like to Play Prince Eric in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

Graham Phillips played Prince Eric in ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!" on Tuesday night, and this morning he took the time to chat with Good Morning America about the show.

Phillips revealed that he didn't want to know how many people were turning in, his eight year old niece was his toughest critic, and that everything came together perfectly at the last minute!

Social Butterfly: Ceiling Collapses At London's Piccadilly Theatre During Performance Of DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Ceiling just came down at Piccadilly theatre. Production of death of a salesman. #piccadilly #theatre pic.twitter.com/X0Kol2sRWZ - Kieran Dunn (@KBGDunn) November 6, 2019

It has been reported that part of the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre.

Theatre attendees reported on social media that water came down from the ceiling, followed by the collapse. Ushers evacuated the building and performers from the production ensured that everyone was okay. Reports indicate some minor injuries.

