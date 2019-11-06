The Little Mermaid Live
VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

Last night, November 5 , The Wonderful World of Disney presented The Little Mermaid Live!

The cast was led by Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel and Queen Latifah as Ursula. It also featured Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, and John Stamos as Chef Louis.

Check out highlights from the performance below, including Part Of Your World, Poor Unfortunate Souls, and more!

The production honored the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic with a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

