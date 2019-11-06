Photo Flash: First Look At Adrienne Warren And More In TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Broadway
A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL opens on Broadway tomorrow night! Get a first look at the show's star, Adrienne Warren and the cast in action below!
From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.
Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.
Tickets for Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL range from $79.00 - 299.00 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929) or at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office (205 West 46th Street). TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL offers a digital lottery, making a limited number of $45 tickets available at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/tina-ny.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts
Adrienne Warren and the Cast of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL
