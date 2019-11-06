SIX The Musical Announces Twin Cities Run; EVER AFTER At The Ordway Postponed

The Ordway announced today that the electrifying, new musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss arrives at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul on November 29, for a limited engagement through December 22. Tickets go on sale at 10am today.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century female ferocity. The all-female cast, to be announced soon, are backed by an all-female band, known as the "Ladies in Waiting," performing a soundtrack that has stormed up the UK charts.

The new musical Ever After, based on the 1998 film starring Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston, was previously scheduled in the Ordway holiday timeslot and will now be moved to the next Broadway at the Ordway season. New dates for Ever After at the Ordway will be announced soon.

"We're elated to have the SIX queens storm the Ordway! I have been tracking SIX since its premiere sent shockwaves through the UK and am excited to report it is currently living up to its reputation with sold out shows in Chicago," said Rod Kaats, the Ordway's Producing Artistic Director. "Additionally, we are thrilled to have Ever After as part our next season. We look forward to presenting that wonderful show to Ordway audiences in the near future."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey(Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. SIX is presented by arrangement with Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

The original concept was devised by 24-year-old Toby Marlow and 25-year-old Lucy Moss who started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by West End producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a design team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before reopening at the Arts Theatre in January 2019, where it is now playing an open-ended West End run to sold out houses. SIXearned five Laurence Olivier Award nominations this year, including Best New Musical. A UK tour opens in October 2019 and will run concurrently with the London production.

SIX made its North American premiere in May of this year at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, IL in a record-breaking run ending this Sunday, August 4. The show will also play limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA (August 21 - September 7) and the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada (November 2-24) prior to the run at the Ordway.





