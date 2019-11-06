RATINGS: How Did ABC's THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! Fare Against Past Live Musicals?

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Mermaid Live

ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! hauled in a 2.6 rating/12 share in adults 18-49 and 8.978 million total viewers on Tuesday night, MAKING IT fourth in the live-TV musicals ranking among adults 18-49, and seventh in terms of total viewers, according to The Wrap.

The Little Mermaid Live! brought in over 5 million more viewers than the previous live musical, January's Rent on Fox. Rent, however, could only be performed semi-live, due to a cast member injury. Rent drew a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.415 million total viewers, which was the lowest of all the live-TV musicals

The Little Mermaid Live!'s 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 put it in fourth place behind NBC's The Wiz Live!, Fox's Grease, and the first ever modern live-musical, NBC's The Sound of Music Live!.

ABC won Tuesday night's ratings among adults 18-49 and came in second place in total viewers behind CBS.

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" honored the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The production stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.

