Wake Up With BWW 11/27: First Listen to MARY POPPINS RETURNS, and More!

1) VIDEO: They're Practically Perfect! Listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt in the First Two Songs from MARY POPPINS RETURNS!

by TV News Desk - November 26, 2018

Disney has released the first two songs from MARY POPPINS RETURNS! 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' by Emily Blunt and 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' by Lin-Manuel Miranda with Emily Blunt and cast are able to be listened to below!. (more...)

2) Voting Now Open For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld Cabaret is pleased to announce the nominees in 17 categories for the 2018 BWW New York Cabaret Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD!. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: BE MORE CHILL Gets an Image Upgrade

by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2018

Be More Chill is headed to Broadway with a brand new look! Check out the new show art below, plus hear from Joe Iconis and more on its creation!. (more...)

4) Breaking: HEAD OVER HEELS Will Go-Go in 2019- Final Performance Set for January 6!

by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2018

Head Over Heels, the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's - the most successful female rock band of all time - will play its final Broadway performance at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Head Over Heels, which began preview performances on Saturday, June 23 and officially opened on Thursday, July 26, 2018, will have played 188 regular performances and 37 previews.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Dance All Night with New Highlights of Laura Benanti in MY FAIR LADY!

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 26, 2018

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti just assumed the role of Eliza Doolittlein its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17. Check out highlights of Benanti in action below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME begins performances at The Greenwich House Theater tonight!

-NOURA begins at Playwrights' Horizons tonight!

BWW Exclusive: KINKY BOOTS Cast Gets In the Christmas Spirit for Carols For A Cure!

Set Your DVR...

-Kerry Washington will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on ELLEN today!

What we're watching: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast and Creatives Discuss the Show on 60 Minutes

Social Butterfly: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CHICAGO & WAITRESS Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

