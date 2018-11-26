VIDEO: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast and Creatives Discuss the Show on 60 Minutes

Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

60 Minutes aired a feature last night, November 25, on the new play To Kill a Mockingbird.

The segment, led by correspondent Steve Kroft, includes interviews with playwright Aaron Sorkin, director Bartlett Sher, and actors Jeff Daniels and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

The cast and creatives discussed the show's impact, as well as what audiences can expect.

Watch the full feature below!

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

To Kill A Mockingbird began previews on Thursday, November 1 and opens on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street).

Jeff Daniels will head a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.

To Kill A Mockingbird will have scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.

