Photo Flash: BE MORE CHILL Gets an Image Upgrade

Nov. 26, 2018  

Be More Chill is headed to Broadway with a brand new look! Check out the new show art below, plus hear from Joe Iconis and more on its creation!

Be More Chill will open on Broadway in 2019. It will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Photo Credit: Maria Baranova

