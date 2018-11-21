Wake Up With BWW 11/21: Music Video For Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander's #Hamildrop, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams Up With John Kander For Latest #Hamildrop

by Stage Tube - November 20, 2018

In the latest release in the #Hamildrop series, Lin-Manuel Miranda teamed up with John Kander to record a new song called Cheering For Me Now. Listen to the full track below!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Dons the HAMILTON Garb in New #Hamildrop Music Video

by Stage Tube - November 20, 2018

In the latest release in the #Hamildrop series, Lin-Manuel Miranda teamed up with John Kander to record a new song called Cheering For Me Now. The music video has just dropped, which features Miranda back in his iconic Hamilton costume! Check it out below!. (more...)

3) Industry Editor Exclusive: BAT OUT OF HELL and the Tour That Never Was

by Cara Joy David - November 20, 2018

It was around 3pm on November 1, 2018. The members of the company of BAT OUT OF HELL, which was in the midst of an engagement at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre, received a text saying there would be a company meeting at 7pm. Nothing good ever comes of those; veterans knew there was something up. Once gathered, the Company Manager told them the bad news: the tour was ending where it began, in Toronto. The final performance there was to take place, as scheduled, two days later. The rest of the stops had been cancelled. Their futures were now uncertain. The night they were told that news, one actor broke his hand during the performance, another his foot.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: MY FAIR LADY, MEAN GIRLS & More Rehearse for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - November 20, 2018

A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicks-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: June Squibb Takes Her First Bows in WAITRESS

by Jennifer Broski - November 20, 2018

Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) has officially joined the company as 'Josie', the role formerly known as 'Joe' in Waitress! Squibb began performances on November 19 and will play through January 6, 2019.. (more...)

Set Your DVR...

-Daniel Radcliffe will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers tonight!

-Kristin Chenoweth will appear on THE VIEW and GMA DAY today!

What we're geeking out over: Singer Jason Derulo To Play Rum Tum Tugger in CATS Film

What we're reading: Read the Reviews for Tom Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM at Lincoln Center

Social Butterfly: Patti LuPone and Brian Stokes Mitchell Discuss Their Roles on Disney's VAMPIRINA

