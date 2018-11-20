Photo Coverage: MY FAIR LADY, MEAN GIRLS & More Rehearse for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Nov. 20, 2018  

A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicks-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.

Set to march through the streets of New York City today, the nation will celebrate gathered with family and friends and more than 8,000 volunteers. Dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, bringing the beat in the nation's best marching bands and entertaining the crowds with their show-stopping performances, these participants will inspire and delight the nation. With the time honored phrase "Let's Have a Parade," the spectacle begins for more than 3.5 million spectators in New York and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide.

Since 1924, the Macy's Parade has enthralled the nation and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 92nd edition, THE LINEUP will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.

This year, expect performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical and the Radio City Rockettes (broadcast on NBC) and Dear Evan Hansen, Head Over Heels and King Kong (broadcast on CBS).

In the meantime, check out photos of the Broadway casts in rehearsals on 34th Street below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Macy's Herald Square

Ashley Park

Demarius R. Copes

Kate Rockwell, Erika Henningsen and Ashley Park

The Cast of Mean Girls

The Cast of Mean Girls

Collins Conley

Alan Muraoka and The Cast of Sesame Street

Alan Muraoka

Alan Muraoka and The Cast of Sesame Street

Tegan Marie

Tegan Marie

Tegan Marie

Tegan Marie

Laura Benanti from The Cast of My Fair Lady

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti and The Cast of My Fair Lady

Laura Benanti and The Cast of My Fair Lady

Laura Benanti and Lance Roberts

Laura Benanti

Brynn Cartelli

Brynn Cartelli

Brynn Cartelli and dancers

Brynn Cartelli

Christopher Sieber

Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas

Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Beth Leavel and Michael Potts

Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Beth Leave, Angie Schworerl and Michael Potts

Brooks Ashmanskas

Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen and The Cast of The Prom

Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla

Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber and The Cast of The Prom

Spirit of America Dance Stars

Spirit of America Dance Stars

Spirit of America Dance Stars

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce

Ella Mai

Ella Mai

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze and The Cast of Summer The Donna Summer Musical

LaChanze

Ariana DeBose, LaChanze and Storm Lever

Ariana DeBose, LaChanze and Storm Lever

Storm Lever

Storm Lever

Ariana DeBose, LaChanze and Storm Lever with The Cast of Summer The Donna Summer Musical

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

