Photo Coverage: MY FAIR LADY, MEAN GIRLS & More Rehearse for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicks-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.
Set to march through the streets of New York City today, the nation will celebrate gathered with family and friends and more than 8,000 volunteers. Dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, bringing the beat in the nation's best marching bands and entertaining the crowds with their show-stopping performances, these participants will inspire and delight the nation. With the time honored phrase "Let's Have a Parade," the spectacle begins for more than 3.5 million spectators in New York and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide.
Since 1924, the Macy's Parade has enthralled the nation and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 92nd edition, THE LINEUP will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.
This year, expect performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical and the Radio City Rockettes (broadcast on NBC) and Dear Evan Hansen, Head Over Heels and King Kong (broadcast on CBS).
In the meantime, check out photos of the Broadway casts in rehearsals on 34th Street below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Macy's Herald Square
Demarius R. Copes
Kate Rockwell, Erika Henningsen and Ashley Park
The Cast of Mean Girls
The Cast of Mean Girls
Alan Muraoka and The Cast of Sesame Street
Alan Muraoka and The Cast of Sesame Street
Tegan Marie
Tegan Marie
Tegan Marie
Tegan Marie
Laura Benanti from The Cast of My Fair Lady
Laura Benanti and The Cast of My Fair Lady
Laura Benanti and The Cast of My Fair Lady
Laura Benanti and Lance Roberts
Brynn Cartelli
Brynn Cartelli
Brynn Cartelli and dancers
Brynn Cartelli
Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas
Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Beth Leavel and Michael Potts
Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Beth Leave, Angie Schworerl and Michael Potts
Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen and The Cast of The Prom
Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla
Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber and The Cast of The Prom
Spirit of America Dance Stars
Spirit of America Dance Stars
Spirit of America Dance Stars
Ella Mai
Ella Mai
LaChanze
LaChanze
LaChanze and The Cast of Summer The Donna Summer Musical
LaChanze
Ariana DeBose, LaChanze and Storm Lever
Ariana DeBose, LaChanze and Storm Lever
Ariana DeBose, LaChanze and Storm Lever with The Cast of Summer The Donna Summer Musical
Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer