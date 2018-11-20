VIDEO: Patti LuPone and Brian Stokes Mitchell Discuss Their Roles on Disney's VAMPIRINA

Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Brian Stokes Mitchell guest star as Vampirina's grandparents in a special holiday episode of Disney Junior's hit animated series "Vampirina" premiering FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

Watch a video where LuPone and Mitchell discuss their characters below!

In the first story of the episode titled "Nanpire and Grandpop the Greats," Nanpire (voiced by Patti LuPone) and Grandpop (voiced by Brian Stokes Mitchell) come to visit Vee and her family in Pennsylvania and learn about some human holiday traditions. In the second story titled "There's Snow Place Like Home," Demi casts a spell to help cheer Vee up after she doesn't get the snow day that she was hoping for.

Disney Junior's hit Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated series "Vampirina" blends spooky fun, heartfelt storytelling and Broadway-caliber music and follows VAMPIRINA (aka "Vee") as she faces the joys and trials of being the new kid in town after her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania.

The series stars Isabella Crovetti ("The Colony") as VAMPIRINA and James Van Der Beek ("Dawson's Creek") and Lauren Graham ("Gilmore Girls") as Vampirina's parents, Boris and Oxana Hauntley.

Inspired by Disney Publishing's popular children's book series "Vampirina Ballerina," the series is executive-produced by Chris Nee ("Doc McStuffins"). Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond ("The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes") are the series' songwriters and Layla Minoui ("Castle") is the composer. The series is produced by Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.

