Wake Up With BWW 11/12: Sutton Foster and Gavin Creel in MY ONE AND ONLY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Liev Schreiber Hosts SNL - Watch His Monologue!

by Stage Tube - November 11, 2018

Liev Schreiber hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. In his monologue, he talks about how people not thinking of him as a funny will help him host SNL.. (more...)

2) BWW Flashback: THE NAP Takes Its Final Shot on Broadway Today!

by BWW News Desk - November 11, 2018

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; Rabbit Hole; Proof) says farewell to Broadway today, November 11th.. (more...)

3) Broadway at the Cabaret: Norbert Leo Butz and Friends, The Skivvies, Actor Therapy with Lindsay Mendez & More!

by BWW News Desk - November 11, 2018

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include:. (more...)

4) Backstage with Richard Ridge: Bobby Cannavale Separates Fact from Fiction in His Career on Broadway and Beyond!

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 11, 2018

Fact: Two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale is back on Broadway this season, starring opposite Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe in The Lifespan of a Fact. In a recent interview with Richard Ridge, he opens up about the challenges of taking on this particular role, and separates fact from fiction when it comes to some of his past performances!. (more...)

5) Exclusive Photo and Video: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On WAITRESS

by BWW News Desk - November 11, 2018

To celebrate 10 years of musical theatre at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (A.R.T.) BroadwayWorld is counting down to their production of ExtraOrdinary, a show highlighting productions of the past decade - including those which made it all the way to Broadway, with never-before-seen photos, videos, and more!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jay Armstrong Johnson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE OTHER JOSH COHEN officially opens tonight!

-Roundabout's benefit performance of MY ONE AND ONLY, starring Sutton Foster and Gavin Creel, is tonight!

-Harriet Harris hosts The Acting Company's fall gala tonight!

BWW Exclusive: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE

What we're geeking out over: Radio City Music Hall Lights Up with New Technology for the Christmas Spectacular!

What we're watching: Watch Lady Gaga in the Music Video For 'Always Remember Us This Way' From A STAR IS BORN

Social Butterfly: Laura Benanti Talks MY FAIR LADY on Facebook Live

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles