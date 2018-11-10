BWW TV: Radio City Music Hall Lights Up with New Technology for the Christmas Spectacular!

Just last week, Radio City Music Hall lit up with all new technology that will be featured in the 2018 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The large scale integrated drone performance featured in the brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," will mark the first-of-its-kind for live theater and for Intel, the global leader in drone innovation. Cutting-edge design studio Obscura Digital designed brand new digital projections that extend the show beyond the stage and that work with the Intel drones in the finale scene to blur the line between magic and reality. The new finale joins several of the production's beloved numbers, which will showcase new, state-of-the-art digital projections from Obscura Digital to combine next-level technology with awe-inspiring artistry.



The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will run through January 1, 2019 at Radio City Music Hall. The new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," will be a stunning example of innovation blended with tradition. The finale begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene with the original light of Christmas - the North Star. Fragments of light will suddenly appear as aerialists fly across the Great Stage. One hundred drones, representing Christmas lights, will magically surround Santa Claus on stage, forming various shapes and patterns, and eventually reveal the Radio City Rockettes.



Check out a special sneak peek of the brand new technology below!

