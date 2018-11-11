Broadway at the Cabaret: Norbert Leo Butz and Friends, The Skivvies, Actor Therapy with Lindsay Mendez & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway at the Cabaret

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, November 11-17, 2018. Come hear the music play!

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show

November 11 at Joe's Pub - BUY TICKETS

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show features special guests Diana Huey, Mike Viruet, Marissa Rosen, Rob Morrison, Christina Bianco, Matt Doyle, Andrew Keenan Bolger, Will Swenson, Mitch Jarvis, Taylor Iman Jones and Travis Kent.

An Evening with Norbert Leo Butz and Friends: A Benefit To Support Survivors of Sexual Violence

November 12 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz will headline this powerful evening of star performers to benefit The Angel Band Project, whose mission is to use the power of music to provide healing, raise awareness, and create positive social change for survivors of sexual violence. The evening will be hosted by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Mariska Hargitay and feature performers Norbert Leo Butz, Aaron Tveit, Sherie Rene Scott, Jessie Mueller, Lindsay Mendez, Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal. All proceeds from this event will provide life-affirming music therapy for survivors in crisis.

So In Love: In Honor of Marin Mazzie

November 14 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

So in Love: A Benefit Concert for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is inspired by one of Broadway's most beautiful and beloved leading ladies, Marin Mazzie. The musical event will star Kelli Rabke (Joseph, Les Miserable, Children of Eden), Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee, On the 20th Century), Brian Charles Rooney (Pal Joey), Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime), Rachel Zatcoff (Phantom of The Opera, Fiddler), Maggie Hollinbeck (Once), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Sean Patrick Murtagh, Carly Ozard, Christian Sineath, and Les Grant. The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest ovarian cancer organization in the world fighting this disease from all fronts: in the lab, on Capitol Hill and supporting women throughout.

Queering the Stage: Introducing Ring of Keys

November 15 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

Ring of Keys, making its Birdland debut, is a national network of queer women+, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists working on and offstage in musical theatre. Queering The Stage is a celebration of Ring of Keys Members - aka "Keys" - and their work. Audiences can expect to hear gender identity and sexuality norms turned on their heads - queering songs, characters, and the stage! Backed by a 3-piece band, Queering The Stage is an opportunity to create visibility at the intersection of gender identity, sexuality, and musical theatre. Ring of Keys strives to kick (ball-change) the closet door open to create a vibrant, diverse musical theatre landscape for the future.

Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver's Actor Therapy

November 17 at Feinsten's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

