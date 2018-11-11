MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE
Click Here for More Articles on MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE

BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE

Nov. 11, 2018  

BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE

The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, opens tonight, November 11, at the Cort Theatre(138 West 48th Street).

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp(Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg(The Waverly Gallery). The New One marks Mike's Broadway debut both as a playwright and performer. Prior to moving to Broadway, The New One played a limited engagement at the Cherry Lane Theater. Off-Broadway production photos can be found here.

Tune in tonight at 6:30pm for live red carpet coverage!

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author TV - Red Carpets

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE
  • BWW TV: Watch the Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for KING KONG!
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN SON
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TORCH SONG
  • BWW TV: Find Out What Everybody's Taking About on the Red Carpet for EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE!
  • BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE FERRYMAN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE