VIDEO: Liev Schreiber Hosts SNL - Watch His Monologue!

Liev Schreiber hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. In his monologue, he talks about how people not thinking of him as a funny will help him host SNL.

Watch the full monologue below!

Liev Schreiber has won five Golden Globe Award nominations and three Primetime Emmy nominations for his starring title role in Ray Donovan, Showtime's powerful family drama.

Schreiber's work has also earned him praise in film, theater and television. His portrayal of Orson Welles in Benjamin Ross' RKO 281 brought Schreiber Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. His other telefilm credits include George C. Wolfe's Lackawanna Blues and John Erman's The Sunshine Boys. In 2010, Schreiber received his third Tony nomination for his role in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, alongside Scarlett Johansson. His performance as Ricky Roma in David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross earned him his first Tony Award. He was again a Tony nominee for his portrayal of BARRY Champlain in the 2007 Broadway revival Talk Radio.

